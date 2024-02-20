2 Adults Arrested For Murder In Relation To Chiefs Parade Shooting

Two adults have been arrested for murder in relation to the mass shooting that took place at the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl LVIII victory parade in downtown Kansas City last week, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced on Tuesday (February 20) via ABC News.

Dominic Miller and Lyndell Mays were both charged with second-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon, Baker confirmed. A bullet from Miller's gun struck Lisa Lopez-Galvan, the lone victim killed during the incident, which also resulted in at least 23 injuries.

Mays is reported to have been involved in a "verbal argument" with a paradegoer he had no history with prior to the shooting.

"That argument very quickly escalated to Mays" pulling out his handgun and "almost immediately, others," including Miller, brandished firearms. Both suspects are currently hospitalized due to injuries sustained in the shooting and held on a $1 million bond.

The Chiefs were celebrating their third Super Bowl victory in the past five years days after defeating the San Francisco 49ers, 25-22, in overtime during Super Bowl LVIII, having previously defeated San Francisco, 31-20, in Super Bowl LIV. Kansas City is also the first team since the New England Patriots in 2005 to repeat as Super Bowl champions and the ninth in NFL history.