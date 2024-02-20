Kourtney Kardashian Takes Baby Rocky To His First Blink-182 Concert
By Rebekah Gonzalez
February 20, 2024
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's baby Rocky Thirteen has technically already attended his first concert before turning one year old. The Kardashians star took to Instagram to reveal that she and baby Rocky accompanied Barker to Sydney, Australia while his band blink-182 performed two shows at Qudos Bank Arena.
"The chaos ❤️," Kourtney captioned the photos which show her smiling down at baby Rocky in his stroller backstage. She also brought his older siblings Penelope, 11, and Reign, 9. The sweet update comes after Kourtney and Travis shared TMI in their Valentine's Day post last week on Wednesday, February 14th.
Kourtney took to her Instagram account to share some photos of their romantic getaway at a luxurious Amangiri dessert resort in Canyon Point, Utah. "One year ago today," Kourtney captioned the photos with a red heart. Travis then hopped in the comments to make sure everybody knew, "We made baby Rocky," adding his own black heart. The unexpected and honest comment shocked and delighted fans, earning over 11,0000 likes and hundreds of replies on its own.
While some fans thought the comment was TMI, "Bruh we did not want to know that," one fan commented, others found it sweet. "Ummm adorable," one fan wrote, with a heart, and teary-eyed emoji.
Kourtney and Barker announced the arrival of their first child together on November 4th. Shortly before the holidays, the couple shared the first photos of their newborn baby on Instagram. In January, Kourtney shared another photo cuddling her newborn baby close to her chest while they wear matching white robes. She captioned the sweet post, "blisssss."