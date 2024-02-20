Kourtney Kardashian Takes Baby Rocky To His First Blink-182 Concert

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's baby Rocky Thirteen has technically already attended his first concert before turning one year old. The Kardashians star took to Instagram to reveal that she and baby Rocky accompanied Barker to Sydney, Australia while his band blink-182 performed two shows at Qudos Bank Arena.

"The chaos ❤️," Kourtney captioned the photos which show her smiling down at baby Rocky in his stroller backstage. She also brought his older siblings Penelope, 11, and Reign, 9. The sweet update comes after Kourtney and Travis shared TMI in their Valentine's Day post last week on Wednesday, February 14th.