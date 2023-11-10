Travis Barker Plays Drums In Delivery Room With Kourtney Kardashian
By Rebekah Gonzalez
November 10, 2023
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian welcomed their first child together last weekend and now the blink-182 drummer is giving fans a closer look at the special moment. Last night, Thursday, November 9th, Barker shared a new TikTok showing himself practicing his chops to the beat of his baby's heart.
The video was presumably taken in the delivery room and shows Barker set up with his practice pad and practicing his single-stroke rolls in front of a machine monitoring Rocky Barker's heartbeat. Kourtney also re-shared the video on her Instagram Story after it was posted but some fans in Travis' comments weren't as charmed.
@travisbarker
Practicing to my babies heartbeat 🥁♬ original sound - Travis Barker
"He had to BRING that to the doctor's office," the top commenter wrote. "That would've driven me up the wall," another fan added. "Kourtney has the patience of a saint." Other fans were more supportive writing, "Didn’t expect anything less than Travis bringing drums to the delivery room. Hehe I love it! CONGRATULATIONS!!"
Kourtney revealed the news of her pregnancy earlier this year. During one of blink-182's shows in Los Angeles in June, Kardashian brought along a sign that revealed: "Travis I'm Pregnant!" The sign made it onto the jumbotron for everyone to see and the band even stopped the show so Travis could leave his drumkit and walk down to give his wife and the mother of his newest baby a kiss.
The safe arrival of their first child came as a big relief for the couple and fans as they had a major scare in September when Kourtney underwent emergency surgery to save the baby's life. "As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery," Kourtney said in a statement after returning from the hospital. "I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant."