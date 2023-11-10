"He had to BRING that to the doctor's office," the top commenter wrote. "That would've driven me up the wall," another fan added. "Kourtney has the patience of a saint." Other fans were more supportive writing, "Didn’t expect anything less than Travis bringing drums to the delivery room. Hehe I love it! CONGRATULATIONS!!"

Kourtney revealed the news of her pregnancy earlier this year. During one of blink-182's shows in Los Angeles in June, Kardashian brought along a sign that revealed: "Travis I'm Pregnant!" The sign made it onto the jumbotron for everyone to see and the band even stopped the show so Travis could leave his drumkit and walk down to give his wife and the mother of his newest baby a kiss.

The safe arrival of their first child came as a big relief for the couple and fans as they had a major scare in September when Kourtney underwent emergency surgery to save the baby's life. "As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery," Kourtney said in a statement after returning from the hospital. "I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant."