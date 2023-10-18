Kourtney Kardashian Shares Travis Barker's Romantic Surprise
By Rebekah Gonzalez
October 18, 2023
Kourtney Kardashian let fans inside a romantic surprise from her husband Travis Barker. On Tuesday night (October 17th), The Kardashians star took to her Instagram Story to show off a staircase filled with red roses and black candles. The romantic scene started at the top of the stairs and all the way down to more bouquets of roses and candles. Kourtney tagged her husband in the video and added a teary-eyed emoji.
The romantic gesture comes after the blink-182 drummer shared a gruesome hand injury with fans. On Tuesday, the drummer shared a series of graphic photos on Instagram with the caption "Manchester was bloody fun" that showed a big gash across his knuckles with blood and scabs on his hand, as well as a bloodied drum kit and pants.
Over the weekend, The Kardashians star shared images from her recent photoshoot with Vanity Fair Italia. As the recent digital cover star, Kourtney posed in a black bra and gloves while caressing her baby bump with a black shawl draped over her. In more photos from the set, Kourtney, wearing just a pair of sunglasses and black tights, has her hair slicked back and covers her bare chest.
Last week, Kourtney hinted at her due date by sharing a throwback photo to celebrate Landon Barker's birthday. The Kardashians star pointed out that Baby Barker technically attended the 2023 Coachella Music Festival in April. In the photo, Kourtney and Travis are holding each other while talking to Landon. She also added a white arrow pointing to her belly and wrote, "baby Barker." Back in April, Kourtney shared a series of photos and videos from the festival, in which Travis' band blink-182 performed, but had yet to share the exciting news that the couple were expecting their first child together.