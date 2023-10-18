Kourtney Kardashian Shares Travis Barker's Romantic Surprise

Kourtney Kardashian let fans inside a romantic surprise from her husband Travis Barker. On Tuesday night (October 17th), The Kardashians star took to her Instagram Story to show off a staircase filled with red roses and black candles. The romantic scene started at the top of the stairs and all the way down to more bouquets of roses and candles. Kourtney tagged her husband in the video and added a teary-eyed emoji.

The romantic gesture comes after the blink-182 drummer shared a gruesome hand injury with fans. On Tuesday, the drummer shared a series of graphic photos on Instagram with the caption "Manchester was bloody fun" that showed a big gash across his knuckles with blood and scabs on his hand, as well as a bloodied drum kit and pants.