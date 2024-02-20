Usher Says He & Swizz Beatz 'Laughed' About Super Bowl Backlash
By Tony M. Centeno
February 20, 2024
Usher and Swizz Beatz saw all the feedback from critics who had something to say about the singer's performance with Alicia Keys during the Super Bowl Halftime Show, and couldn't help but crack up.
On Monday, February 19, the Coming Home singer sat down with The Breakfast Club to talk about everything from all the artists he honored during the show to his most unhinged moments. At one point during the conversation, Charlamagne Tha God asked Usher if he, Swizz and Alicia shared a laugh about the backlash about the "My Boo" singers' moment at the Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show.
"Absolutely," Usher replied. "We laughed about it. It's crazy how people pick their handle. It's all about how you present things. But it's all love."
During the performance, Usher invited Keys to perform their two collaborations together, "If I Ain't Got You" (Remix) and "My Boo." Once they segued into the latter track, the 45-year-old singer and Swizz Beatz's wife got up close and personal as they delivered their classic song. Their intimate moment sparked comments from fans who thought Usher crossed a line.
"In no way anything that was done there should have been viewed as bad or any way perverted or any way like that," Usher said. "It was literally about having fun because of a song me and Alicia made many years ago."
Usher also spoke to the crew about what happened with Justin Bieber's rumored appearance, his upcoming "Past Present Future Tour" and more. Watch the entire interview below.