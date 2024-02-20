"Absolutely," Usher replied. "We laughed about it. It's crazy how people pick their handle. It's all about how you present things. But it's all love."



During the performance, Usher invited Keys to perform their two collaborations together, "If I Ain't Got You" (Remix) and "My Boo." Once they segued into the latter track, the 45-year-old singer and Swizz Beatz's wife got up close and personal as they delivered their classic song. Their intimate moment sparked comments from fans who thought Usher crossed a line.



"In no way anything that was done there should have been viewed as bad or any way perverted or any way like that," Usher said. "It was literally about having fun because of a song me and Alicia made many years ago."



Usher also spoke to the crew about what happened with Justin Bieber's rumored appearance, his upcoming "Past Present Future Tour" and more. Watch the entire interview below.