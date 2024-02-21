Chiefs Parade Shooter Told Police He Was 'Just Being Stupid'

One of the two shooting suspects arrested in relation to the fatal incident at the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl LVIII victory parade told investigators that he was "just being stupid."

Lyndell Mays, 23, admitted to initially pulling his gun and shooting first during an argument with Dominic Miller, 18, who was the other shooting suspect arrested on Tuesday (February 20). Mays and Miller were both charged with second-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon, Baker confirmed, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced via ABC News.

“Mays confirmed that he drew his gun first … and started shooting, all because they said, ‘I’m going to get you,’ and to him, that meant, ‘I’m going to kill you,’” court documents obtained by the New York Post Tuesday stated. “Mays stated the other individuals started shooting only after [he] shot first.”

Investigators asked Mays why he "advanced with them to begin with," to which he allegedly replied, “Stupid, man. Just pulled a gun out and started shooting. I shouldn’t have done that. Just being stupid," according to the documents. Mays and Miller were reported to have had no history prior to the argument.

A bullet from Miller's gun struck Lisa Lopez-Galvan, the lone victim killed during the incident, which also resulted in at least 22 other injuries. Both suspects are being held on a $1 million bond.

The Chiefs were celebrating their third Super Bowl victory in the past five years days after defeating the San Francisco 49ers, 25-22, in overtime during Super Bowl LVIII, having previously defeated San Francisco, 31-20, in Super Bowl LIV. Kansas City is also the first team since the New England Patriots in 2005 to repeat as Super Bowl champions and the ninth in NFL history.