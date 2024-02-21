Jeezy Performs A Handful Of His Iconic Songs On NPR's 'Tiny Desk Concert'
By Tony M. Centeno
February 21, 2024
Jeezy has made his highly-anticipated debut on NPR's "Tiny Desk Concert."
On Wednesday, February 21, NPR dropped its latest installment of "Tiny Desk" featuring the Snoman. He appeared in an all-black ensemble to match his live band, who rocked his infamous snowman t-shirts. Jeezy kicked off his set with "Standing Ovation" and explained the importance of the record before he moved on to other classics like "Air Forces," "Bottom of the Map," "And Then What," "Go Crazy" and "Everythang." The incredible performance comes two weeks after the Georgia native first posted behind-the-scenes footage on social media, and made the fans go crazy.
Jizzle hit the "Tiny Desk" stage following an impressive year in his career. Throughout the set, you can see his New York Times best-selling book Adversity For Sale: Ya Gotta Believe scattered in various places. In the book, Jeezy told stories about his life before the fame, some of which he discussed in his revealing interview with Nia Long.
He also delivered his latest album I Might Forgive... But I Don't Forget. The double-album contains 29 songs in total with production from ATL Jacob, J.U.S.T.I.C.E League, TM88, Ricky Polo and more with zero features. He didn't perform any of those tracks during his latest performance. Instead, he decided to focus on his classics.
Watch Jeezy's "Tiny Desk Concert" below.