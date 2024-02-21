Jeezy Performs A Handful Of His Iconic Songs On NPR's 'Tiny Desk Concert'

Jizzle hit the "Tiny Desk" stage following an impressive year in his career. Throughout the set, you can see his New York Times best-selling book Adversity For Sale: Ya Gotta Believe scattered in various places. In the book, Jeezy told stories about his life before the fame, some of which he discussed in his revealing interview with Nia Long.



He also delivered his latest album I Might Forgive... But I Don't Forget. The double-album contains 29 songs in total with production from ATL Jacob, J.U.S.T.I.C.E League, TM88, Ricky Polo and more with zero features. He didn't perform any of those tracks during his latest performance. Instead, he decided to focus on his classics.



Watch Jeezy's "Tiny Desk Concert" below.