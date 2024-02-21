Massachusetts Destination Named 'Best Small Town' In The Entire State

What makes a small town special?

Is it the charming little mom & pop stores and cafes that surround the quaint cobblestone main street, or the way the old church bell rings a few minutes late on Saturdays as the welcoming townspeople stroll under the willow trees and make their way to park benches with a good book in hand, admiring the local splendor in between pages? These desirable features, adorable quirks, and so much more lay the groundwork for the best town in Massachusetts. While there are many lovely towns that populate the country, only a few are recognized as the best around!

According to a list compiled by Far & Wide, the best and coolest small town in all of Massachusetts is Edgartown. 5,168 people call this amazingly-unique town home.

Here's what Far & Wide had to say about the best, coolest small town in the entire state:

"You'll find the fetching Edgartown on the island of Martha's Vineyard, accessible via a ferry that fills with throngs of tourists and seasonal residents each summer. A favorite of presidents, including the Clintons and most recently the Obamas, Edgartown and Martha's Vineyard provide the quintessential New England coastline setting — sailboats in the harbor, beach cottages, Victorian-styled resorts and soft, sandy beaches, all providing a welcome reprieve from the mainland's hustle and bustle."

