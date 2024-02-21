McDonald's To Launch Brand New Sauce You'll Want To 'Put On Everything'

McDonald's is whipping up a new sauce, and you're going to want to "put it on everything." According to Parade, the "tasty concoction" being referred to as the Savory Chili "WcDonald's" Sauce, is actually a nod to anime fans. A bold combination of unique flavors including "ginger, garlic and soy with a slight heat from chili flakes" blend together to join other McDonald's sauce staples on the fast-food chain's ever-evolving menu. Per the brand, the flavor combination was created to embody the "dynamic spirit of your favorite anime heroes."

As part of the new launch, customers will be able to order the Savory Chili "WcDonald's" Sauce with the "WcDonald's" 10-piece nugget meal. Now, at this point in the article you might be asking yourself: why does this writer keep spelling McDonald's with a "W?" Surely it's a typo. But alas, it's not. It is however McDonald's' "fictional counterpart" universe compromised of its own menu and limited edition manga-inspired packaging designed by Japanese manga artist/illustrator Acky Bright.

Tariq Hassan, Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer at McDonald's USA, explained the inspiration behind the upcoming launch.

"Anime is a huge part of today's culture, and we love that our fans have been inviting us into the conversation for years. The WcDonald's universe is a reflection of what fans have created. It honors their vision and celebrates their creativity, while authentically bringing it to life in our restaurants for the first time ever."