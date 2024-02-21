Nicki Minaj Reveals Six Personal Facts She's Learned About The Barbz

"4. They beat everyone @ their OWN game while laughing & supporting Onika," she continued. "5. They make a fun sport out of giving ppl a taste of their own medicine. So if you do something, they will patiently wait for their turn & chiiiiiiii. WooWEE 🫢 6. It’s never business with the barbz. Once they feel that line is crossed, it’s personal. Read #6 again. It wasn’t a typo."

"I’m not their fave, I’m their family," she concluded. "Know the difference & then… Play @ your own risk 😝😉"



Nicki Minaj gave her fans all the props possible ahead of her "Pink Friday 2 World Tour." The string of shows begins March 1 in Oakland, Calif. with special guest Monica and will hit other major cities around the world. She will also headline festivals like Rolling Loud California and Dreamville Festival in North Carolina.