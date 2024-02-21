Nicki Minaj Reveals Six Personal Facts She's Learned About The Barbz
By Tony M. Centeno
February 21, 2024
Nicki Minaj knows her fans all too well.
On Tuesday afternoon, February 20, the Harajuku Barbie took to X/Twitter and reflected on her experience with her loyal fanbase known as "the Barbz." In a lengthy post, Minaj revealed six things she's learned about her fans just from interacting with them on social media over the past 15 years.
"Things I’ve learned about the #Barbz since 2009 on this app," she began. "1. They NEVER Forget 😒 2. They don’t care how long it take to get a OPP bakk. 3. They NEVER stop once they start. They’ll be in that ass #ForLife (moment 4 Life voice)."
😂🤣 I be tryna tell y’all nobody is exempt. #ACGI ANYBODY CAN GET IT. It don’t matter WHO start it, the barbz ALWAYS finish it.— Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) February 20, 2024
I been doin this shit for a long time now & every-time I ever tried to warn ppl that the barbz are different, they had to learn the hard way.
Things…
"4. They beat everyone @ their OWN game while laughing & supporting Onika," she continued. "5. They make a fun sport out of giving ppl a taste of their own medicine. So if you do something, they will patiently wait for their turn & chiiiiiiii. WooWEE 🫢 6. It’s never business with the barbz. Once they feel that line is crossed, it’s personal. Read #6 again. It wasn’t a typo."
"I’m not their fave, I’m their family," she concluded. "Know the difference & then… Play @ your own risk 😝😉"
Nicki Minaj gave her fans all the props possible ahead of her "Pink Friday 2 World Tour." The string of shows begins March 1 in Oakland, Calif. with special guest Monica and will hit other major cities around the world. She will also headline festivals like Rolling Loud California and Dreamville Festival in North Carolina.