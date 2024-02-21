Normani Announces Debut Album After Wiping Her Instagram

The long-awaited announcement comes about a month after Normani confirmed that she would be releasing new music this year. While attending Freaky Tales premiere at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival in January, Normani told Deadline, "I mean the singles have changed, I will definitely say that, and you guys won't know what's coming. I'm so, so excited. The artwork is fire!"

When asked if the singles will be released in 2024, Normani replied, "Yeah! Girl, I want this to come out just as bad as you guys do. I think that's such a misconception. I want this project to come out more than literally anybody."

"It's literally the best music I've ever made and I couldn't be more proud," Normani said before promising, "I know that once it comes out, you guys are gonna be like, "Ok. The wait was definitely worth it.'"

Normani also teased a new musical era in a Bose partnership last summer. "Normani is ready for a career-defining return to the scene with her highly anticipated debut album finally on the cusp!" a feature for the brand partnership read. A new commercial for Bose also featured a preview of what will be, according to Pop Crave, her forthcoming single called "Candy Paint."