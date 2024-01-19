Normani Says New Music Will Finally Drop This Year: 'I'm So, So Excited'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
January 19, 2024
Normani fans have been waiting a long time for a full-blown musical era from the former Fifth Harmony member. Based on a new interview with the performer, it seems like we should be expecting an exciting announcement sometime this year.
While attending the Freaky Tales premiere at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival on Thursday, January 18th, Normani told Deadline, "I mean the singles have changed, I will definitely say that, and you guys won't know what's coming. I'm so, so excited. The artwork is fire!"
When asked if the singles will be released in 2024, Normani replied, "Yeah! Girl, I want this to come out just as bad as you guys do. I think that's such a misconception. I want this project to come out more than literally anybody."
"It's literally the best music I've ever made and I couldn't be more proud," Normani said before promising, "I know that once it comes out, you guys are gonna be like, "Ok. The wait was definitely worth it.'"
Normani on her next chapter in music releasing this year : “It’s literally the best music that I’ve ever made” | #Sundance pic.twitter.com/adUJWEbiCT— Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) January 19, 2024
Normani also teased a new musical era in a Bose partnership last summer. "Normani is ready for a career-defining return to the scene with her highly anticipated debut album finally on the cusp!" a feature for the brand partnership read. A new commercial for Bose also featured a preview of what will be, according to Pop Crave, her forthcoming single called "Candy Paint."
Whenever the release is officially announced, it will be her first new music since 2022's "Fair." Normani also hopped on a song along with Tinashe and Offset called "New to You" for Calvin Harris' highly anticipated Funk Wave Bounces Vol. 2 last summer.