Normani Says New Music Will Finally Drop This Year: 'I'm So, So Excited'

Normani fans have been waiting a long time for a full-blown musical era from the former Fifth Harmony member. Based on a new interview with the performer, it seems like we should be expecting an exciting announcement sometime this year.

While attending the Freaky Tales premiere at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival on Thursday, January 18th, Normani told Deadline, "I mean the singles have changed, I will definitely say that, and you guys won't know what's coming. I'm so, so excited. The artwork is fire!"

When asked if the singles will be released in 2024, Normani replied, "Yeah! Girl, I want this to come out just as bad as you guys do. I think that's such a misconception. I want this project to come out more than literally anybody."

"It's literally the best music I've ever made and I couldn't be more proud," Normani said before promising, "I know that once it comes out, you guys are gonna be like, "Ok. The wait was definitely worth it.'"