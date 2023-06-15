Normani Reveals Her Dad's Cancer Diagnosis While Teasing Return To Music

Normani is opening up about how her life has been the past year. During an interview for her partnership with Bose, the pop star revealed that her dad was diagnosed with cancer just one year after her mom went through chemotherapy.

"(When my mom was going through chemo) the thing that really kept her going was getting on FaceTime and being like, ‘How are the sessions going.’ She’s always so eager to hear the new records we’ve been working on," Normani shared before going on to mention her dad also went through treatment. "And then a year later when my dad ended up being diagnosed he would say mid treatment, ‘I’m ready for you to take over the world.’”

We're also ready for Normani's takeover! After releasing the (unsung) song of the summer "Wild Side (feat. Cardi B)" in 2021 and the truly stunning music video, fans have been hungry for more releases from the former Fifth Harmony member. According to the Bose interview, fans may not have to wait much longer. The first graph states that, "Normani is ready for a career-defining return to the scene with her highly anticipated debut album finally on the cusp!" A new commercial for Bose also features a preview of what will be, according to Pop Crave, her forthcoming single called "Candy Paint."

Whenever the release is officially announced, it will be her first new music since 2022's "Fair." Normani also hopped on a song along with Tinashe and Offset called "New to You" for Calvin Harris' highly anticipated Funk Wave Bounces Vol. 2 last summer.