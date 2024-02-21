Suspect In Chiefs Parade Shooting Had GoFundMe

The family of a suspect arrested in relation to the shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl LVIII victory parade launched a GoFundMe to help him through a "tragic time," the New York Post reports.

Teneal Burnside, the mother of Lyndell Mays, 23, shared a photo of her son in a hospital bed recovering from nine bullet wounds from the shootout he later confessed to starting.

“He is in the ICU fighting for a recovery from several surgeries from going to the Chiefs’ Super Bowl celebration with his older sister,” Burnside wrote on the since-deleted fundraiser. “Getting shot multiple times at a time that was [meant] to bring so much joy to so many has [brought] pain and sadness to all that was attending."

The GoFundMe reportedly raised $100 toward Mays' medical bills before he was identified as one of two people arrested in relation to the shooting on Tuesday (February 20). Mays admitted to initially pulling his gun and shooting first during an argument with Dominic Miller, 18, who was the other shooting suspect arrested, according to court documents obtained by the New York Post.

Mays and Miller were both charged with second-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon, Baker confirmed, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced via ABC News.

“Mays confirmed that he drew his gun first … and started shooting, all because they said, ‘I’m going to get you,’ and to him, that meant, ‘I’m going to kill you,’” court documents stated. “Mays stated the other individuals started shooting only after [he] shot first.”

Investigators asked Mays why he "advanced with them to begin with," to which he allegedly replied, “Stupid, man. Just pulled a gun out and started shooting. I shouldn’t have done that. Just being stupid," according to the documents. Mays and Miller were reported to have had no history prior to the argument.

A bullet from Miller's gun struck Lisa Lopez-Galvan, the lone victim killed during the incident, which also resulted in at least 22 other injuries. Both suspects are being held on a $1 million bond.

The Chiefs were celebrating their third Super Bowl victory in the past five years days after defeating the San Francisco 49ers, 25-22, in overtime during Super Bowl LVIII, having previously defeated San Francisco, 31-20, in Super Bowl LIV. Kansas City is also the first team since the New England Patriots in 2005 to repeat as Super Bowl champions and the ninth in NFL history.