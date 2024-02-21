The Top 5 'Call Her Daddy' Episodes To Binge: Hailey Bieber, Zayn, & More
By Rebekah Gonzalez
February 21, 2024
Call Her Daddy is one of the most popular podcasts out and whether you've been tuning in weekly since 2018 or you've never listened before, you've likely read many headlines that come from information shared by stars being interviewed on the podcast.
The show's host Alex Cooper sits down with some of today's biggest stars and "cuts through the BS" to give you unfiltered discussions about relationships, sex, modern dating culture, and everything in between. She's gotten A-listers like Gwyneth Paltrow to open up about her past relationship with Brad Pitt, and Hailey Bieber to finally reveal the truth about the long-standing tension between her and her husband Justin Beiber's ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez. Her most recent guests include the likes of The OC's Mischa Barton, Miley Cyrus' mom and sister Tish and Brandi Cyrus, and Heidi Klum.
It's not all about celebrity gossip, though. Cooper also gives her legion of fans helpful advice about dating and maintaining friendships as a young adult in the 2020s by sharing personal stories from her own life experience.
To celebrate Call Her Daddy hitting iHeartRadio, we're taking a look back at the top 5 episodes to binge from Hailey Bieber and Paris Hilton to country star Kelsea Ballerini and former One Direction member Zayn Malik (with his first interview in six years.)
Keep scrolling to listen to some of the most revealing interviews Alex Cooper and the Call Her Daddy podcast have to offer.
1. Hailey Bieber
For the first time ever, Hailey opens up about the public-generated controversy between her and her husband's ex.
2. Paris Hilton: Sex Symbol, Slut Shaming & Sliving
Paris reminisces on some of her most memorable 2000s moments and what dating was like in her early twenties (hint: you were probably ghosted or blacklisted from every club).
3. Kelsea Ballerini: Love Yourself Enough to Start Over
From opening up about struggling to break through in a male-dominated industry, to rediscovering herself and her happiness post-divorce, Kelsea is here to show what it truly means to choose yourself.
4. Zayn: For the First Time in 6 Years
Zayn opens up about his surprisingly quiet life in PA, his pre-fame days, his X Factor audition, his reflections on his time with One Direction, and his decision to leave the group.
5. Alix Earle: Secrets, Sex & Scandals
For the first time, Alix opens up about the years of embarrassment and bullying after a public scandal tore her family apart.