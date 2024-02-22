Decision Made On Isaiah Stewart's Status For Pregame Incident With Opponent

Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart has been suspended three games after charges were dismissed in relation to an assault incident involving Phoenix Suns center Drew Eubanks, the NBA announced in an official press release on Thursday (February 22).

"The NBA announced today that Detroit Pistons forward-center Isaiah Stewart has been suspended three games without pay for initiating a physical altercation with Phoenix Suns forward-center Drew Eubanks on Feb. 14 before a game between the Pistons and Suns at Footprint Center in Phoenix," the league said. "Stewart punched and pushed Eubanks during the altercation.

"Stewart will begin serving his suspension with the next NBA regular-season game that he is eligible and physically able to play, which is expected to be tonight’s game between the Pistons and Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis."

Stewart, 22, was arrested, issued a citation and released from custody on February 14. The former University of Washington standout was already inactive for the scheduled game due to a sprained left ankle prior to the incident.

Eubanks said the altercation took place as he was entering the arena. An argument reportedly resulted in the two centers going chest-to-chest before Stewart threw a punch at Eubanks.

Footprint Center security intervened and Eubanks sustained a minor injury, though was cleared to play in the game. The center recorded six points and eight rebounds in 18 minutes of play during the Suns' 116-100 home win.

“The attack on Drew Eubanks was unprovoked, and acts of violence such as this are unacceptable,” the Suns said in a statement obtained by the AP. “We unequivocally support Drew, and will continue to work with local law enforcement and the NBA.”

Suns star Kevin Durant also addressed the incident during his postgame press conference.

“Keep the game first. There’s a lot of noise,” Durant said via the AP. “It’s unfortunate what happened before the game, it’s supposed to be a brotherhood. But I also understand, dudes get into stuff. We try to avoid that in this league, hopefully we can move on from it. We all support Drew.”

Stewart was previously involved in a bloody incident with Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James in which both were ejected from a game during the 2021-22 NBA season.