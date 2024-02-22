Emma Stone Says She's 'A Dope' Amid Backlash Over Taylor Swift Joke

Emma Stone is setting the record straight after a joke she made about her friend Taylor Swift at a recent awards show fell flat for some Swifties.

In a new interview with Variety, Stone addressed the backlash she received after jokingly calling the Midnights singer an "a--hole" while backstage at the Golden Globes in January after accepting the award for best film actress in a comedy or musical for her portrayal of Bella Baxter in Poor Things, per People.

While Swift cheered on her longtime friend, Stone joked with reporters, "I've known her for almost 20 years. I was very happy she was there and she was also nominated tonight, which was wonderful. And yes, what an a--hole."

Despite the pair being friends for years, and supporting each other throughout that time, some Swifties didn't take kindly to the friendly ribbing. And apparently, Stone was aware of that ire and will keep that in mind for the future.

"I definitely won't make a joke like that again... because I saw headlines that really pulled it out of context," she told Variety, later pointing to herself and adding, "What a dope."

As for the "Anti-Hero" singer herself, she is back on the road for her massively successful Eras Tour, touching down in Australia, where she is set to perform a slate of shows in Sydney. Her boyfriend, Travis Kelce of Super Bowl champions the Kansas City Chiefs, recently joined her down under, with the pair even visiting the zoo together ahead of her concert.