Emma Stone Reveals How She Became Friends With Taylor Swift
By Rebekah Gonzalez
January 3, 2024
Emma Stone and Taylor Swift go way back! During the actress' recent appearance on The Graham Norton Show, she revealed how her friendship with the beloved singer-songwriter came to be.
Before the two had established themselves as household names, Stone revealed they'd known each other since "she was 17 and I was 18." They first met "at the Young Hollywood Awards when [Stone] was 18 in L.A.” The two got along well and Stone said, "We just kept in touch ever since and became great friends."
Graham Norton also asked Stone if Swift's vault track from Speak Now (Taylor's Version) called "When Emma Falls In Love," is about her, Stone replied, "You have to ask her!"
In December, Stone and Swift reunited at the premiere of the Oscar winner's latest movie with Yorgos Lanthimos Poor Things. Swift looked elegant in a black faux fur coat over a black dress and open-toed black pumps. She completed the look with a red lip. Later in the evening, Swift and Emma posed for a photo together reshared by Pop Base on Twitter.
However, it was far from their first private hangout. During her Graham Norton appearance, Stone also revealed that she's been to Swift's popular Eras Tour three times, "so far." In a Vanity Fair interview, the actress shared that Swift hooked her up with tickets to her sold-out shows. “... She hooked me up, which was very nice ’cause I know those tickets are impossible to get," she said. "She’s a wonderful friend." Stone went on to gush, "She blows my mind. The amount of sheer stamina to do three and a half hours and perform 44 songs and to maintain the extreme energy of the audience — I’ve never seen anything like it."