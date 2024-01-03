Emma Stone Reveals How She Became Friends With Taylor Swift

Emma Stone and Taylor Swift go way back! During the actress' recent appearance on The Graham Norton Show, she revealed how her friendship with the beloved singer-songwriter came to be.

Before the two had established themselves as household names, Stone revealed they'd known each other since "she was 17 and I was 18." They first met "at the Young Hollywood Awards when [Stone] was 18 in L.A.” The two got along well and Stone said, "We just kept in touch ever since and became great friends."

Graham Norton also asked Stone if Swift's vault track from Speak Now (Taylor's Version) called "When Emma Falls In Love," is about her, Stone replied, "You have to ask her!"