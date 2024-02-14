Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Reveal When They 'Made Baby Rocky'

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are celebrating the first anniversary since they conceived their first child together. The Kardashians star took to her Instagram account to share some photos of their romantic getaway at a luxurious Amangiri dessert resort in Canyon Point, Utah.



"One year ago today," Kourtney captioned the photos with a red heart. Travis then hopped in the comments to make sure everybody knew, "We made baby Rocky," adding his own black heart. The unexpected and honest comment shocked and delighted fans, earning over 11,0000 likes and hundreds of replies on its own.

While some fans thought the comment was TMI, "Bruh we did not want to know that," one fan commented, others found it sweet. "Ummm adorable," one fan wrote, with a heart, and teary-eyed emoji.