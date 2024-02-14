Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Reveal When They 'Made Baby Rocky'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
February 14, 2024
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are celebrating the first anniversary since they conceived their first child together. The Kardashians star took to her Instagram account to share some photos of their romantic getaway at a luxurious Amangiri dessert resort in Canyon Point, Utah.
"One year ago today," Kourtney captioned the photos with a red heart. Travis then hopped in the comments to make sure everybody knew, "We made baby Rocky," adding his own black heart. The unexpected and honest comment shocked and delighted fans, earning over 11,0000 likes and hundreds of replies on its own.
While some fans thought the comment was TMI, "Bruh we did not want to know that," one fan commented, others found it sweet. "Ummm adorable," one fan wrote, with a heart, and teary-eyed emoji.
Kourtney and Barker announced the arrival of their first child together, Rocky Thirteen, on November 4th. Shortly before the holidays, the couple shared the first photos of their newborn baby on Instagram. In January, Kourtney shared another photo cuddling her newborn baby close to her chest while they wear matching white robes. She captioned the sweet post, "blisssss."
In December, Kourtney opened up about her post-pregnancy body as she explained her outfit options were limited for her family's annual holiday party. "When not much in the closet fits yet and the boobs are filled with milk, throw on a cozy coat," she captioned the photos.
Kourtney revealed the news of her pregnancy last summer. During one of blink-182's shows in Los Angeles in June, Kardashian brought along a sign that revealed: "Travis I'm Pregnant!"