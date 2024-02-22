Missouri Town Crowned The 'Coolest Small Town' In The State

You may think that big cities are the height of cool and have the most opportunities for exciting experiences, but you can find some of that magic and even more in smaller cities hidden away from a bustling metropolis. Fortunately for those in Missouri, the state has plenty of both!

Far & Wide compiled a list of the "coolest small town" in each state, basing its picks on various sources and travel sites like U.S. News & World Report, Reader's Digest and The Travel Channel. According to the site, the best small town in all of Missouri is Weston, a town along the Kansas border established in 1837 that has a population around 1,800.

Here's what makes the town so special:

"Rivers and waterways inevitably make for winsome towns. Case in point? Weston, located along the beautiful Missouri River. The town is also filled with wineries, distilleries and pubs, not to mention tons of history. Established in 1837, it was a stopping point for Lewis and Clark during their exploration of the country."

