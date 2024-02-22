Musical Instrument Banned For Causing Dizziness And Even Death

You would think that the worst thing that some musical instruments can do to you is give you a headache, but it turns out there is one out there that can not only cause health problems in both players and listeners, but it can even kill them.

It's called a glass armonica and was actually invented by Benjamin Franklin in 1761. It seems harmless enough - just some glass bowls of various sizes spinning on a spindle - but it is known as the world's most dangerous instrument.

The way it works is a foot pedal spins the bowls and each bowl makes a different sound. The player dips their fingers in water and touches the bowls' edges to create a unique sound. Soon after its invention, the armonica became very popular across the globe, with the likes of Mozart and Beethoven composing music for it. However, before long, horror stories about the instrument started to circulate, including claims that it was killing people. The armonica's complexity was reportedly overstimulating the brain, causing performers, and even listeners, dizziness, nervousness, hallucinations, cramps, muscle spasms and even death.