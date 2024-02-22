South Carolina Town Crowned The 'Coolest Small Town' In The State

You may think that big cities are the height of cool and have the most opportunities for exciting experiences, but you can find some of that magic and even more in smaller cities hidden away from a bustling metropolis. Fortunately for those in South Carolina, the state has plenty of both!

Far & Wide compiled a list of the "coolest small town" in each state, basing its picks on various sources and travel sites like U.S. News & World Report, Reader's Digest and The Travel Channel. According to the site, the best small town in all of South Carolina is Beaufort, a town in the Sea Islands incorporated in 1711 that has a population around 13,000.

Here's what makes the town so special:

"While many travelers are familiar with the welcoming Hilton Head Island, just across the way is Port Royal Island, home to Beaufort. Each of the coastal Sea Islands of South Carolina are inviting, but Beaufort's downtown district filled with historic and imposing antebellum mansions along palm tree-lined streets make it not-to-be-missed."

