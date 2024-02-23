Video Shows Kevin Durant Confronting Fan Who Cursed At Him

"My thing was like, even though you called me a b---- as I'm running out with my back turned, people usually do that, call me coward, b---- with my back turned, and it wasn't too many people around," Durant said via AZCentral.com. "I know you don't mean that and I'm not going to get you kicked out because you paid your money for these tickets, you had a couple of drinks and I understand how people get, but it's better ways to try to get my attention and talk to me other than call me a b---- out my name because you're protected in these arenas."

"I can't go do nothing to you," Durant added. "It's going to mess up everything that I've built up. There are better ways to talk to people. There are better ways to try to get attention, there's better ways to indulge in a conversation with somebody besides trying to get a reaction out of them/ by calling them a b----. I could've easily gotten them kicked out and maybe ban them for a few weeks, but I'd rather have them watch me play."

Durant recorded 23 points and six rebounds while guard Devin Booker recorded a team-best 35 points and eight assists, as well as five rebounds, during Thursday's loss to the Mavericks. Dallas guard Luka Dončić recorded a game-high 41 points and 11 assists, as well as nine rebounds while fellow Mavs guard Kyrie Irving, Durant's former Brooklyn Nets teammate, finished with 29 points, five rebounds and three assists in the victory.