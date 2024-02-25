WATCH: Olivia Rodrigo Performs 'GUTS' Track Live For The First Time Ever

Olivia Rodrigo kicked off her highly-anticipated "GUTS World Tour" in California yesterday (February 24) and shocked fans with a giant moon, and a sophomore album track that has never been performed live. According to Consequence of Sound, the "Vampire" songstress dazzled the arena with all 12 GUTS tracks including "logical," a single she's kept in the concert vault since the album's release last September.

Fans in attendance got to witness the first-of-its-kind performance in addition to the return of a few SOUR favorites including "deja vu," "drivers license," "traitor," and more. The "brutal" standout totally took control of the stage, leaving fans in awe as she ascended above the crowd in a large moon draped in a bold, sparkly outfit that set the scene for future GUTS shows.