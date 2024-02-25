WATCH: Olivia Rodrigo Performs 'GUTS' Track Live For The First Time Ever
By Logan DeLoye
February 25, 2024
Olivia Rodrigo kicked off her highly-anticipated "GUTS World Tour" in California yesterday (February 24) and shocked fans with a giant moon, and a sophomore album track that has never been performed live. According to Consequence of Sound, the "Vampire" songstress dazzled the arena with all 12 GUTS tracks including "logical," a single she's kept in the concert vault since the album's release last September.
Fans in attendance got to witness the first-of-its-kind performance in addition to the return of a few SOUR favorites including "deja vu," "drivers license," "traitor," and more. The "brutal" standout totally took control of the stage, leaving fans in awe as she ascended above the crowd in a large moon draped in a bold, sparkly outfit that set the scene for future GUTS shows.
Concertgoers shared the setlist with those not present at the Palm Springs performance. Per Consequence of Sound, the tentative GUTS setlist is broken up into three acts and an encore as follows:
Act II:
"pretty isn’t pretty"
"love is embarrassing"
"making the bed"
Act III:
"logical"
"enough for you"
"lacy"
"jealousy, jealousy"
"happier"
"favorite crime"
"deja vu"
"the grudge"
"brutal"
"obsessed"
"all-american bitch"
Encore:
"good 4 u"
"get him back!"
As part of the tour, Rodrigo is slated to take the stage in Charlotte, North Carolina, Nashville, Tennessee, St. Louis, Missouri, Omaha, Nebraska, and Chicago, Illinois to name a few. She will continue on the North American leg of her tour until April 30th, where she will be jetting off to the UK for a string of shows.
Fans can catch Rodrigo's next GUTS show at Houston, Texas' Toyota Center on February 27th. In the meantime, listen to Olivia Rodrigo's latest record on repeat on iHeartRadio!