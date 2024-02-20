Olivia Rodrigo Celebrates Last Day Of Underage Drinking At 21st Bday Party
By Rebekah Gonzalez
February 20, 2024
Olivia Rodrigo is celebrating her 21st birthday today (Tuesday, February 20th), but the singer got an early start! The night before, Rodrigo took to Instagram to share photos from her early 21st birthday party and shared a hilarious caption.
"Today is my last day of being able to underage drink (hypothetically) !!!!," she joked in the caption. The singer's birthday comes just days before she's set to hit the road on her highly-anticipated 2024 GUTS World Tour in support of her sophomore album of the same name.
Last year, while talking with the LA Times, Rodrigo was on the fence about having a party so close to the start of the tour, which kicks off in Palm Springs on February 23rd. “I’m either not gonna do a party or I’m gonna be really hung over for the first show,” she told the Times. “We’ll see.” We're glad Olivia was able to have her (birthday) cake and eat it too.
Aside from the tour, Rodrigo's fans are hoping for an announcement sometime soon. After sending notes to fans on Valentine's Day last week, fans think she'll be releasing the deluxe edition of GUTS. The Grammy winner sent Valentine's Day cards to her fans and wrote, "I'm so obsessed with you!!!" and signed off, "xo, Liv," which fans think is referring to one of the secret unreleased tracks, "Obsessed," on the red vinyl edition of her sophomore album GUTS.
After the album was released last year, it was revealed that four additional tracks that weren't included in the album available on streaming platforms were hidden on each vinyl variant. Those songs are currently only available on their corresponding vinyl but fans are hoping it will soon be available everywhere.