Olivia Rodrigo is celebrating her 21st birthday today (Tuesday, February 20th), but the singer got an early start! The night before, Rodrigo took to Instagram to share photos from her early 21st birthday party and shared a hilarious caption.

"Today is my last day of being able to underage drink (hypothetically) !!!!," she joked in the caption. The singer's birthday comes just days before she's set to hit the road on her highly-anticipated 2024 GUTS World Tour in support of her sophomore album of the same name.

Last year, while talking with the LA Times, Rodrigo was on the fence about having a party so close to the start of the tour, which kicks off in Palm Springs on February 23rd. “I’m either not gonna do a party or I’m gonna be really hung over for the first show,” she told the Times. “We’ll see.” We're glad Olivia was able to have her (birthday) cake and eat it too.