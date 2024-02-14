Olivia Rodrigo Teases New Release By Sending Valentine Cards To Fans

Olivia Rodrigo has been teasing something and after sending notes to fans on Valentine's Day, they may know what she's up to.

On Wednesday, February 14th, the Grammy winner sent Valentine's Day cards to her fans and wrote, "I'm so obsessed with you!!!" and signed off, "xo, Liv." Fans think it's referring to one of the secret unreleased tracks, "Obsessed," on the red vinyl edition of her sophomore album GUTS.