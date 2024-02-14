Olivia Rodrigo Teases New Release By Sending Valentine Cards To Fans
By Rebekah Gonzalez
February 14, 2024
Olivia Rodrigo has been teasing something and after sending notes to fans on Valentine's Day, they may know what she's up to.
On Wednesday, February 14th, the Grammy winner sent Valentine's Day cards to her fans and wrote, "I'm so obsessed with you!!!" and signed off, "xo, Liv." Fans think it's referring to one of the secret unreleased tracks, "Obsessed," on the red vinyl edition of her sophomore album GUTS.
Olivia Rodrigo seems to tease the deluxe version of ‘GUTS’ after sending fans Valentine cards alluding to vinyl track “obsessed.” pic.twitter.com/WxF23nGDyW— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 14, 2024
After the album was released last year, it was revealed that four additional tracks that weren't included in the album available on streaming platforms were hidden on each vinyl variant.
Those songs are currently only available on their corresponding vinyl but fans are hoping it will soon be available everywhere as they think Rodrigo is gearing up to announce the deluxe edition of GUTS. Earlier this week, the singer-songwriter shared two new photos of herself wearing butterfly wings.
Most fans in the comments section were positive the new photos are part of the GUTS deluxe rollout. However, some fans took the photos to mean Rodrigo would be featured on Ariana Grande's forthcoming album Eternal Sunshine. Aside from the aesthetic of Grande's recent photos being similar to Rodrigo's, there aren't any other signs that the two are collaborating.
In other news, Rodrigo is just over a week away from launching her 2024 GUTS World Tour. The Grammy winner will kick off her tour on February 23rd in Palm Springs, just a few days following her 21st birthday on February 20th. “I’m either not gonna do a party or I’m gonna be really hung over for the first show,” she told the Los Angeles Times last year. “We’ll see.”