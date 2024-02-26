WATCH: Jennifer Aniston Reveals Morning Workout Routine That Keeps Her Fit

Jennifer Aniston recently shared her "early morning workout routine," compromised of only three exercises, that keeps her so fit and healthy. The 55-year-old actress took to Instagram on Monday (February 26) morning to inspire fans and followers with an all-too-relatable workout clip. During the video, Aniston falls down a few times as she attempts to move through the Monday blues, despite not really wanting to get up and work out. Regardless, she makes her way to the gym, pushes through, and encourages others to do the same.

"If you’re having one of THOSE Mondays, I FEEL YOU 🫵🏼 Just gotta do it!! ❤️💪🏼"

The three exercises in question are carried out in partnership with Pvolve low-impact workout equipment. The Friends alum starts her workout with some quick-paced mountain climbers. She shuffles back and forth with pads on her feet to decrease resistance and increase speed. The second move looks to be a one-legged squat, with one leg lifted in the air parallel to the floor. This exercise is done on a raised plank with ankle weights. The last exercise, completing the three-move circuit in which Aniston takes time to rest and reset with a few hip stretches, is pushups!