Zendaya Makes Giant Donation To The 'Theater Where She Got Her Start'

Zendaya recently donated a large sum of money to the theater that helped launch her career.

According to Consequence of Sound, the "Euphoria" actress got her start in the entertainment industry with help from The California Shakespeare Theater where she honed her skills as a child. The theater released a statement last Tuesday, (February 20th) singing the Oakland native's praises and detailing the donation amount.

“We are deeply grateful to Zendaya and the WDN for their partnership, and their generous grant of $100,000 to the North Star Fund. This gift helps keep Cal Shakes going strong as we prepare for our 50th Anniversary season!”

Cal Shakes revealed that they plan to put the money to good use by "upgrading sound and lighting systems, enhancing the café, and funding the upcoming production of As You Like It." The theater has strong ties to Zendaya's past as is it not only the place where she learned to overcome shyness through improvisation, but her mother, Claire Stoermer, worked there as a house manager when the actress was growing up.

The 27-year-old standout donated the money through the Women Donors Network; a community committed to "progressive social change" and building a "sustainable world." Network CEO Leena Barakat shared additional information regarding the large grant.

“Women Donors Network (“WDN”) has approved a 2024 501(c)(3) grant of $100,000 for California Shakespeare Theater (Cal Shakes). We are very pleased to be able to offer this general support grant in partnership with Zendaya. We hope that our funding supports your work and helps further your strategic vision, wherever funds are most needed."

Fans can get a glimpse into the true mastery that is Zendaya's acting career in her latest feature film Dune: Part Two, set to hit theaters on March 1st!