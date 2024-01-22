'Euphoria' Stars Zendaya & Hunter Schafer Reunite At Paris Fashion Show

Euphoria costars Zendaya and Hunter Schafer have reunited! In new videos shared from Paris Fashion Week, which ran from January 16th to the 21st this year, the actresses were spotted sitting side by side at the Schiaparelli fashion show.

Zendaya and Hunter portrayed Rue Bennett and Jules Vaughn, respectively, on the hit HBO series, which aired its second season in 2022. Fans have been eagerly awaiting the third season but filming was stopped due to the 2023 Hollywood labor strikes.

A recent update from HBO and Max revealed that the show's creator Sam Levinson is currently working on the scripts for the third season. “Sam is an incredibly talented writer; he’s got a lot in store for these characters, and I’m excited,” HBO and Max content CEO Casey Bloys said in a recent interview with Deadline.