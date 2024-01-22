'Euphoria' Stars Zendaya & Hunter Schafer Reunite At Paris Fashion Show
By Rebekah Gonzalez
January 22, 2024
Euphoria costars Zendaya and Hunter Schafer have reunited! In new videos shared from Paris Fashion Week, which ran from January 16th to the 21st this year, the actresses were spotted sitting side by side at the Schiaparelli fashion show.
Zendaya and Hunter portrayed Rue Bennett and Jules Vaughn, respectively, on the hit HBO series, which aired its second season in 2022. Fans have been eagerly awaiting the third season but filming was stopped due to the 2023 Hollywood labor strikes.
A recent update from HBO and Max revealed that the show's creator Sam Levinson is currently working on the scripts for the third season. “Sam is an incredibly talented writer; he’s got a lot in store for these characters, and I’m excited,” HBO and Max content CEO Casey Bloys said in a recent interview with Deadline.
Zendaya and Hunter Schafer reunite at the Schiaparelli fashion show in Paris.— Pop Base (@PopBase) January 22, 2024
pic.twitter.com/KfiE4J26Hx
In other angles from the fashion show, it's revealed that Hunter was seated next to actress and pop singer Jennifer Lopez. Zendaya can be seen talking to her longtime personal stylist Law Roach.
In a 2023 interview, Zendaya called Law Roach her fashion icon. "I mean, we've been working together since I was like 14 years old," she shared. "He's my first one and only stylist." She went on to reminisce about the first time they met. "When I met him, he owned a vintage store in Chicago. I was 14 years old that, up until that point, had tried to dress myself, and it was tough," Zendaya admitted. "We immediately connected, and we've grown up so much together."