Jennifer Lopez Reveals Taylor Swift, More Declined Cameo In Her New Film

A slew of stars declined Jennifer Lopez' invitation to be featured in her new Amazon Original film This Is Me…Now: A Love Story, released earlier this month. According to Entertainment Weekly, Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, and Snoop Dog, are just a few artists who turned down the cameo opportunity. The film, encompassing a multi-decade healing journey towards self-love, was released in tandem with the "On The Floor" hitmaker's ninth studio album on February 16th.

Lopez revealed that she believed the role would have been a "big leap of faith" for some of the artists who declined to be featured in the film.

“The casting director and the other producers came in and they were like, ‘How about this person? This person’s not available.’ And they started saying all these people. If you see me sitting there, that’s not what I want. What I want is people who represent a certain thing, who could understand what I’m trying to do here. And that’s what it took, because they needed to trust me, and at the end of the day. I think it was a big leap of faith for some of them.”

Lizzo, Jason Momoa, Jennifer Coolidge, Vanessa Hudgens, and Khloe Kardashian were also asked to be apart of the project and were either uninterested or "unavailable." Despite a handful of standouts turning down the invitation, many entertainment greats said yes to the opportunity.

Entertainment Weekly mentioned that Jane Fonda, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Post Malone, Kim Petras, Keke Palmer, and Jenifer Lewis, all graciously accepted cameos in This Is Me…Now: A Love Story.

The world-renowned actress gave fans an exclusive look behind the making of the film in a documentary titled The Greatest Love Story Never Told, available Amazon Prime Video as of Tuesday (February 27). During the documentary, Lopez revealed the names of the stars that chose to be apart of the film, and those who declined. The dazzling entertainer "broke down in tears" as she discussed the role that husband Ben Affleck played in boosting her confidence over the years. Despite their breakup in the early 2000's Affleck continued to positively influence Lopez' journey all the way through their rekindled romance in 2021 and their marriage in 2022.

Fans can check out This Is Me…Now: A Love Story, currently streaming on Amazon Prime, for deeper look into JLo's journey.