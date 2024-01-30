Last year, she shared a video of herself in the car singing along to another one of his songs. "Got @cocojones and my boyfriend on REPEAT," she wrote in the caption. "My boyfriend can sang ya’ll!" she yelled into the camera before turning the camera to show Timberlake laughing and driving. "He can sang!”

Timberlake was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live this past weekend with host Dakota Johnson. He performed two songs, including "Selfish," from his forthcoming album Everything I Thought It Was as well as appeared in the monologue and a sketch with Jimmy Fallon. His new album will drop on March 15th. Before the show, Timberlake appeared on the Tonight Show to announce that he'll be hitting the road with the Forget Tomorrow World Tour. The North American dates kick off on April 29th in Vancouver, Canada, and conclude on July 9th in Lexington, Kentucky. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 2nd.