Alicia Keys Shares Sweet Story Behind Son's Friendship With Billie Eilish

Alicia Keys' 9-year-old son Genesis and Billie Eilish go way back.

According to Billboard, Keys and Eilish have been friends since the release of Keys' enchanting cover of Eilish' hit song "Ocean Eyes" in 2019. The two even performed a duet of the RIAA triple-platinum single on The Late Late Show With James Corden that same year. Earlier this month, the "Girl on Fire" hitmaker gave fan an exclusive look into the preparation behind her Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show performance with Usher, where she shared the origin story of her son's friendship with Eilish.

"He says, ‘I want to talk to her.’ … He bothers me for three days in a row. ‘Can I please send a video? Can I please send a video?’ I said, ‘OK!'” Genesis finally got his way and used the opportunity to properly introduce himself to the superstar via video message.

“Hi, my name is Genesis and I really like your music. And I’m Alicia Keys’ son," he beamed in the video. Attached to the adorable message was a text from Keys to Eilish that read:

“Someone wanted me to send you this message. I hope it makes you smile. How are you, beautiful? Big love!” A few days later, the "Bad Guy" artist replied to the message with a video, recorded specially for Genisis, that included her brother Finneas.

“Genesis, it’s Billie. I’m ready to be your friend any day. I would like to be your friend. Alicia is my friend, I love her. I love you. Let’s hang out and be friends.” As Eilish and Genisis' friendship continues to flourish, fans hold out hope for another iconic Eilish, Keys collab in the future!