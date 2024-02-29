SZA, Vince Staples & More Will Perform At Jack Harlow's Gazebo Festival
By Tony M. Centeno
February 29, 2024
Jack Harlow is bringing SZA, Vince Staples and other major acts to Louisville for his brand-new music festival.
On Wednesday, February 27, the "Lovin On Me" rapper announced the plans for his inaugural Gazebo Festival. The two-day event is happening May 25 and May 26 at Waterfront Park. Harlow will headline the festival alongside the "Snooze" singer. They will also share the stage with other acts like Slum Village, James Blake, Omar Apollo, Channel Tres, BNYX, Rich Homie Quan, Majid Jordan, Veeze, PinkPantheress, Ravyn Lenae, Karrahboo and more.
"I GIVE YOUUU… GAZEBO FEST," Harlow wrote in the caption of his announcement on Instagram.
Harlow is used to putting on shows in his hometown. Prior to launching the festival, the "First Class" artist spent the past three years traveling the state of Kentucky and performing in several cities for his “No Place Like Home: The Kentucky Tour.” He decided to film the final stop of the tour last year and released it back in January as part of Meta's first-ever combination of an immersive VR concert and documentary special, Jack Harlow No Place Like Home: A VR Concert.
“At some point last year I realized how much of my home state I’ve never seen,” Harlow said in a statement. “I suddenly got this urge to take a tour bus across Kentucky with all my childhood friends. So that’s what we did. Six shows in different towns across the state, with the final stop being in Lexington. We decided my first show at the historic Rupp Arena was the perfect moment to capture in VR. Enjoy.”
Presale tickets for Jack Harlow's Gazebo Festival go on sale Wednesday, March 6 at 10 a.m. while general admission begins Friday, March 8 at 10 a.m.