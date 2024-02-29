Harlow is used to putting on shows in his hometown. Prior to launching the festival, the "First Class" artist spent the past three years traveling the state of Kentucky and performing in several cities for his “No Place Like Home: The Kentucky Tour.” He decided to film the final stop of the tour last year and released it back in January as part of Meta's first-ever combination of an immersive VR concert and documentary special, Jack Harlow No Place Like Home: A VR Concert.



“At some point last year I realized how much of my home state I’ve never seen,” Harlow said in a statement. “I suddenly got this urge to take a tour bus across Kentucky with all my childhood friends. So that’s what we did. Six shows in different towns across the state, with the final stop being in Lexington. We decided my first show at the historic Rupp Arena was the perfect moment to capture in VR. Enjoy.”



Presale tickets for Jack Harlow's Gazebo Festival go on sale Wednesday, March 6 at 10 a.m. while general admission begins Friday, March 8 at 10 a.m.