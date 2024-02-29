WATCH: Olivia Rodrigo Shares 'Random' TikTok Ahead Of Texas Show

Olivia Rodrigo switched up her usual pre-show ritual with a "random," high-energy TikTok ahead of Wednesday night's (February 28) show in Austin, Texas. The "vampire" superstar took full advantage of her location by recording a video to Beyoncé's new chart-topping country single, "Texas Hold 'Em."

The opening scene depicted a giant purple cake in a dressing room with a mirror in the middle of the floor, and photos hung on one side of the wall. As "Texas Hold 'Em" played, the cake quickly opened to reveal Rodrigo, popping out sporadically in a purple, fuzzy cowboy hat. The cake closed and reopened every time Beyoncé sang the "woo" in the chorus.

Fans took to the comment section in appreciation of the puzzling energy present throughout the clip stating, "So random as always Liv," and "I just know you were thinking of this TikTok the whole show." The video concludes with Rodrigo crawling out of the cake to turn off the camera, wearing a dazzling outfit and a big smile.