49ers Attempted To Lure Chiefs Coach After Super Bowl Loss

The San Francisco 49ers reportedly attempted to lure Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo to fill their vacancy at the same position following their Super Bowl LVIII to the Chiefs last month, according to ESPN's Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler.

Spagnuolo, 64, was reported to have agreed to a contract extension with the Chiefs on the day of the team's Super Bowl LVIII victory parade last month, avoiding potential free agency. The Niners were, however, reportedly interested in the veteran coordinator after a strong defensive performance against them in Super Bowl LVIII and even pivoted to interviewing Chiefs defensive backs coach Dave Merritt, prior to reports of promoting pass-game specialist Nick Sorensen to defensive coordinator.

Spagnuolo's defense ranked second in both total yards allowed per game (289.8) and points allowed per game (17.3) during the 2023 regular season. The veteran coordinator's extension came three days after the Chiefs' third Super Bowl victory in five years.

Spagnuolo joined head coach Andy Reid's staff in 2019 after previously working multiple stints as the New York Giants' defensive coordinator, which included winning Super Bowl XLII and serving as an interim head coach following Ben McAdoo's termination in 2017, as well as previously working as the then-St. Louis Rams' head coach from 2009-11.