Kate Middleton Spotted In Public For First Time Since Surgery, Conspiracies

The Princess of Wales was recently spotted in public for the first time in nearly three months after undergoing a "mysterious" abdominal surgery that took place on January 16th. According to TMZ, the royal mother-of-three was seen riding in the passenger seat of a car with her mother, Carole, on Monday, March 4th. The two were driving near Windsor Castle, unaccompanied by other family members.

The Princess wore sunglasses and a half-smile as she and her mother drove through town. Suspicions surrounding the Princesses' heath were at an all time high last week when Prince William "withdrew" from his godfather's memorial service on February 27th. Conspiracy theories and rumors regarding Middleton's health clouded the internet to such an extent that Kensington Palace felt inclined to release a "rare" statement.

"We were very clear from the outset that the Princess of Wales was out until after Easter and Kensington Palace would only be providing updates when something was significant."

The statement to which the above reminder refers was made by the Palace shortly after the Princesses' surgery, assuring the public that the 42-year-old would be out of the hospital "in a few weeks" and would return to public events towards the end of March. Another statement, released in tandem with the Palace's latest announcement, mentioned that Middleton was "doing well" and was taking time to heal.