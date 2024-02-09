Tish Cyrus Seemingly Confirms A New Miley Cyrus Album Is On The Way
By Rebekah Gonzalez
February 9, 2024
Miley Cyrus may be coming out with a new album soon! Fans are excited after her mother Tish Cyrus hinted at new music from her daughter during a recent podcast interview.
In a clip from the interview shared by Miley Nation on Twitter, the interviewer asks Tish, "Is there a new artist putting music out or an artist that you already love that's gonna put an album next year that you're excited about?" Tish then replied, "Besides Miley?"
Fans took to Twitter to share their excitement about Tish seemingly confirming a new album from Miley next year. "Brandi and Tish always spilling and we thank them for their service cause miley gives us NOTHING," one fan commented on the post.
🚨 MILEY CYRUS IS COMING— Miley Nation (@MileyNation13) February 8, 2024
- Miley’s mom Tish Cyrus confirms a new album is coming! pic.twitter.com/1jB5QrmiNx
When the new album drops it will be the follow-up to her 2023 album Endless Summer Vacation. That album won big at the 2024 Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 4th, thanks to the smash hit "Flowers."
Early in the night, Miley won the Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance, marking her first-ever Grammy win. To make the moment even more special, she received the award from the legendary Mariah Carey. “Oh my god, I just got stuck in the rain in traffic and thought I was going to miss this moment," she said during her acceptance speech. "I could miss the award but I can’t miss Mariah Carey.”
After giving a show-stopping performance on "Flowers," Miley went on to win her second Grammy for Record of the Year, presented by Mark Ronson and his mother-in-law, Meryl Streep.