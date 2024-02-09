Tish Cyrus Seemingly Confirms A New Miley Cyrus Album Is On The Way

Miley Cyrus may be coming out with a new album soon! Fans are excited after her mother Tish Cyrus hinted at new music from her daughter during a recent podcast interview.

In a clip from the interview shared by Miley Nation on Twitter, the interviewer asks Tish, "Is there a new artist putting music out or an artist that you already love that's gonna put an album next year that you're excited about?" Tish then replied, "Besides Miley?"

Fans took to Twitter to share their excitement about Tish seemingly confirming a new album from Miley next year. "Brandi and Tish always spilling and we thank them for their service cause miley gives us NOTHING," one fan commented on the post.