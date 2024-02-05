Miley Cyrus & Maxx Morando's Rare PDA Moment Caught On Camera

Miley had an amazing night at the Grammys. Not only did she win her very first Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance, which was presented to her by the legendary Mariah Carey, but she went on to win her second Grammy for Record of the Year later on in the night, presented by Mark Ronson and his mother-in-law, Meryl Streep.

The pop star also gave a show-stopping performance of her award-winning song, "Flowers," and loosened up the crowd by calling them out. "Why are y’all acting like y’all don’t know this song?" she shouted before continuing with her performance. Seconds later, the audience cameras captured everyone from Taylor Swift to Oprah on their feet and singing along. Cyrus continued to adlib during the performance, working in her first Grammy win from earlier in the night into the lyrics. "Started to cry but then remembered I just won my first Grammy!" she exclaimed, jumping up and down. Before wrapping up the performance, Cyrus gave "Flowers," a Tina Turner-inspired twist and ended with an actual mic drop.