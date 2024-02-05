Miley Cyrus & Maxx Morando's Rare PDA Moment Caught On Camera
By Rebekah Gonzalez
February 5, 2024
Miley Cyrus and her boyfriend Maxx Morando shared a sweet moment during a commercial break at the 2024 Grammys. On Sunday night (February 4th), the musician accompanied Cyrus to Music's Biggest Night but stayed just out of sight during the broadcast, leaving Miley to enjoy the special night next to her mom, Tish Cyrus.
However, when the TV cameras weren't on, Cyrus and Morando shared a very sweet moment. In a photo captured during a commercial break, the couple kisses each other before giving bright smiles for the photographer. The Recording Academy and CBS also shared a video of the sweet moment on Instagram.
Miley had an amazing night at the Grammys. Not only did she win her very first Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance, which was presented to her by the legendary Mariah Carey, but she went on to win her second Grammy for Record of the Year later on in the night, presented by Mark Ronson and his mother-in-law, Meryl Streep.
The pop star also gave a show-stopping performance of her award-winning song, "Flowers," and loosened up the crowd by calling them out. "Why are y’all acting like y’all don’t know this song?" she shouted before continuing with her performance. Seconds later, the audience cameras captured everyone from Taylor Swift to Oprah on their feet and singing along. Cyrus continued to adlib during the performance, working in her first Grammy win from earlier in the night into the lyrics. "Started to cry but then remembered I just won my first Grammy!" she exclaimed, jumping up and down. Before wrapping up the performance, Cyrus gave "Flowers," a Tina Turner-inspired twist and ended with an actual mic drop.