NFL Considering Drastic Rule Change: Report

A drastic rule change will reportedly be considered during the upcoming NFL Annual Meeting later this month.

A new kickoff rule would allow NFL teams to attempt an onside kick only when trailing in the fourth quarter and the team would have to declare their intention to do so in advance, a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero on Sunday (March 3).

"No surprises: The new kickoff rule crafted by NFL special teams coordinators would allow teams to attempt an onside kick only when trailing in the fourth quarter — and require them to declare it in advance, per sources. Language still being finalized and owners must approve," Pelissero wrote on his X account alongside a photo of the New Orleans Saints successfully recovering a surprise onside kick against the Indianapolis Colts during the third quarter of Super Bowl XLIV.