While country artists of Georgia continued to thrive, country rap tunes evolved within the Hip-Hop community thanks to rap collectives like UGK, Three 6 Mafia, Geto Boys, OutKast, Nappy Roots, Ludacris and others. Bubba Sparxxx and Timbaland sparked a movement within the country rap scene with his 2001 album Dark Days, Bright Nights featuring the stand-out single "Ugly." Since then, multifaceted artists like Nelly, Breland, Jelly Roll and even Beyoncé have blended Hip-Hop and Country together to make some incredible music together that both their fanbases will appreciate.



Check out 10 iconic collaborations between Country and Hip-Hop artists below.



Nelly featuring Tim McGraw "Over And Over" (2004)