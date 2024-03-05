Arch Manning Makes Surprise Decision On Long-Awaited Video Game: Report

Texas Longhorns redshirt freshman quarterback Arch Manning has reportedly opted out of being included in the upcoming 'EA Sports College Football 25' video game in order to be "focused on playing football on the field," according to OrangeBloods.com beat reporter Anwar Richardson.

"Multiple people have told me Texas redshirt quarterback Arch Manning will not opt into 'EA Sports College Football 25.' I'm told Arch is focused on playing football on the field," Richardson wrote on his X account Monday (March 4).

'EA Sports College Football 25,' which will be the first official NCAA college football video game released since 2013, is paying $500 to each player who opts into being featured in adherence with the NCAA's name, image and likeness rule enacted in 2021.