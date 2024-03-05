Arch Manning Makes Surprise Decision On Long-Awaited Video Game: Report

By Jason Hall

March 5, 2024

Kansas State v Texas
Photo: Getty Images

Texas Longhorns redshirt freshman quarterback Arch Manning has reportedly opted out of being included in the upcoming 'EA Sports College Football 25' video game in order to be "focused on playing football on the field," according to OrangeBloods.com beat reporter Anwar Richardson.

"Multiple people have told me Texas redshirt quarterback Arch Manning will not opt into 'EA Sports College Football 25.' I'm told Arch is focused on playing football on the field," Richardson wrote on his X account Monday (March 4).

'EA Sports College Football 25,' which will be the first official NCAA college football video game released since 2013, is paying $500 to each player who opts into being featured in adherence with the NCAA's name, image and likeness rule enacted in 2021.

Manning, 18, the son of Cooper Manning, nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning and grandson of Archie Manning, enters training camp behind returning starter Quinn Ewers, who announced his decision to forego the 2024 NFL Draft in January. The former five-star prospect threw for 30 yards on 2 of 5 passing during his lone appearance in Texas' 57-7 win against Texas Tech, replacing Maalik Murphy, who started in the absence of an injured Ewers and announced his decision to transfer to Duke in December.

Manning was the consensus No. 1 player in the 2023 national recruiting cycle, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings, which averages prospect rankings from the industry's top recruiting websites.

