Camila Cabello Finally Addresses Drake Vacation Photos, Dating Rumors
By Logan DeLoye
March 5, 2024
Camila Cabello recently spilled the tea on dating rumors between her and Drake after the two were spotted on an alleged "intimate vacation" together in December 2023. The "Havana" songstress is set to be featured in the latest episode of Call Her Daddy, with host Alex Cooper. A short teaser clip from the episode was released on Tuesday, March 5th, where Cooper and Cabello sat down to discuss everything from first loves, to toxic relationships, to unanswered rumors, and more.
Cabello revealed that she fell in love with someone when she was just 17 years old, and to this day, misses the chaotic energy that the relationship brought her.
"I still miss and love that chaotic sickening feeling. Because it feels so good and terrible at the same time. 'Cause when it's good it's like you could cut my leg off today and I would still be smiling...all teeth." The hitmaker went on to detail that she falls in love fast despite a "slow burn" being the healthiest way to go about sustaining a relationship.
After discussing toxic romance at length, the entertainment icons get into what everyone has been waiting to hear about for the last three months: Drake rumors. According to Uproxx, the "Bam Bam" standout was seen jet-skiing and "having an intimate conversation” with Drake at Noah’s Ark Beach Club in Turks And Caicos on December 14th. After photos from the trip surfaced, fans speculated a possible spark between the two and sounded off on social media.
"Drake and camila cabello ? Sooo very random but if it’s true, I love it," one fan shared on Twitter. Another was unsure of how to feel about the match expressing, "Camila Cabello and Drake hanging out on a random Wednesday in the Bahamas was NOT on my bingo card of ‘23."
Father Cooper opened the floor to Cabello, asking her if she did in fact go on vacation with Drake. "It was vacation, plus some work," the artist revealed, offering Cooper a not-so-subtle "wink" as she took a sip of wine.
Be sure to tune into Call Her Daddy on iHeartRadio tomorrow (Wednesday, March 6th) for the full scoop on what happened between Cabello and Drake last December.