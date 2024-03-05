Camila Cabello Finally Addresses Drake Vacation Photos, Dating Rumors

Camila Cabello recently spilled the tea on dating rumors between her and Drake after the two were spotted on an alleged "intimate vacation" together in December 2023. The "Havana" songstress is set to be featured in the latest episode of Call Her Daddy, with host Alex Cooper. A short teaser clip from the episode was released on Tuesday, March 5th, where Cooper and Cabello sat down to discuss everything from first loves, to toxic relationships, to unanswered rumors, and more.

Cabello revealed that she fell in love with someone when she was just 17 years old, and to this day, misses the chaotic energy that the relationship brought her.

"I still miss and love that chaotic sickening feeling. Because it feels so good and terrible at the same time. 'Cause when it's good it's like you could cut my leg off today and I would still be smiling...all teeth." The hitmaker went on to detail that she falls in love fast despite a "slow burn" being the healthiest way to go about sustaining a relationship.