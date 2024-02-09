Camila Cabello Continues Teasing New Era With Stunning New Photos
By Rebekah Gonzalez
February 9, 2024
Camila Cabello is continuing to tease her forthcoming new music era. The former Fifth Harmony member made headlines when she ditched her signature dark hair for a new blonde look. In the newest photos, shared on February 8th, Camila shows off her dark roots while posing in a sunset tanktop and what looks like a pair of sneaker high heels.
She's also continuing the Y2K vibe by sharing a blurry snap of someone using a point-and-shoot camera to take a photo of her near the tires of a car. "In love, in lust, in confusion," she captioned the latest post.
Fans are eager for Cabello to announce new music after months of teasing. "The way this era hasn’t even begun and it’s already ATE," one fan wrote in the comments section. Her new hair and vibe has fans hoping she'll be channeling legendary pop star, Christina Aguilera, for her next era. "🔥I FEEL like we are gonna get a STRIPPED xtina type ERA😮," one fan commented on a previous video.
In October 2023, the singer revealed that she was heading back to the studio to finish her new album after a vacation. The casual announcement followed a post that sparked rumors she had been working on a collaboration with fellow pop star Selena Gomez. Gomez also shared an Instagram post full of personal photos, one of which included her hanging out with the former Fifth Harmony member at Universal Studios. Cabello took to the comments section to share a sweet, "I love u," on the post. Cabello further teased fans by tagging the Grammy-winning producer Schoudel in the comments section.