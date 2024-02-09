Camila Cabello Continues Teasing New Era With Stunning New Photos

Camila Cabello is continuing to tease her forthcoming new music era. The former Fifth Harmony member made headlines when she ditched her signature dark hair for a new blonde look. In the newest photos, shared on February 8th, Camila shows off her dark roots while posing in a sunset tanktop and what looks like a pair of sneaker high heels.

She's also continuing the Y2K vibe by sharing a blurry snap of someone using a point-and-shoot camera to take a photo of her near the tires of a car. "In love, in lust, in confusion," she captioned the latest post.