Drake & Camila Cabello Spark Romance Rumors After Intimate Beach Outing

Drake and Camila Cabello have fans wondering if they're the newest couple in music after they were spotted having an intimate outing in the Caribbean. On Wednesday night (December 13th), Pop Crave shared footage of the artists having an animated conversation while on a boat. The location on the video showed Noahs Ark Beach Club in Turks & Caicos. Pop Crave also shared photos of the two riding jet skis next to each other.

Camila's potential new relationship with the rapper comes about six months after her second breakup with Shawn Mendes. The former couple rekindled their romance over the spring and reportedly called it quits for good after realizing, "they aren’t right for each other romantically and now they just want to move on" per an insider.

According to the Daily Mail, Drake started following Camila on Instagram after she posted a selfie with a caption that featured lyrics from his song "Search & Rescue." On the photo's caption she joked, "'Take me out the Club. Take me out the Trap. Take me off the market. Take me off the map. I’m trying to hit the group chat and tell them it’s a wrap' - Shakespeare."