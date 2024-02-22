Camila Cabello Seemingly Opens Up About Emotional Shawn Mendes Breakup

Camila Cabello may be opening up about her relationship with ex-boyfriend Shawn Mendes on her new album. In a recent interview with Puss Puss, the former Fifth Harmony member discussed what she'll be grappling with in her new songs, which she revealed was a recent relationship.

"It's me sitting with this feeling of understanding that I feel really confused as a 26-year-old," Cabello said in the interview published on February 21st. She continued, "I really felt I was in love with this person. Now I feel kind of lonely and small and weird, but at the same time, I'm an adult and I feel so strong in other areas of my life, but not this one."

"There's just the wrestling of those feelings without it being kind of neat or in a box. You can't really say that it's a sad song, you can't really pin it down," she added. "It's just kind of me wrestling with these feelings and me kind of being really present on a particular feeling and exploring it."

Camila told the magazine she's feeling "chaotic and brave" now and since debuting her new blonde hair, she says she's gotten her "unhinged sparkle" back.

The singer went through two breakups recently. Around this time last year, Camila called it quits with Austin Kevitch after 8 months of dating. She then rekindled her relationship with Shawn Mendes before the two parted ways, reportedly for good. They realized it was probably a mistake to give things another shot. Things ended between them the first time for a reason, after all," a source said at the time.

Camila most recently sparked romance rumors with rapper Drake.