Lance Bass Reveals Life-Altering Medical Diagnosis That Impacted His Habits

Lance Bass recently opened up about a life-altering medical diagnosis that caused him to rethink his health during the COVID-19 lockdown. According to People, the *NSYNC star developed diabetes during the height of the pandemic and is still trying to "figure out how to control it."

"I developed diabetes during COVID, and I'm really trying to figure out how to control that. I'm definitely conscious of my eating now. I'm learning what you can eat, when you can eat, when you take your insulin — and all that has just been really hard lately."

The 44-year-old mentioned that the news led to an increased need to prioritize not only nutrition, but exercise. He told People that he "works out when he can" and enjoys using the treadmill and total body workout machines.

"The older I get, the more I know I have to take care of my body. So I work out when I can. Exercising is so key right now, but it's hard for me because of my schedule to get to a gym. So I do have a nice setup at my house and I get 15 minutes here, 20 minutes there." The father-of-two also discovered that drinking "tons" of water and paying attention to mental wellbeing contributes to other aspects of health.

"I've learned to meditate, which is just incredible for me. It just cuts my brain off just for a few minutes, [and] I love to do some meditation in the morning. Then I make my bed. That's how I start my morning routine. It just feels like a win right off the bat." Bass also spends time in nature to clear his mind despite issues with allergies.