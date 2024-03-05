Sabrina Carpenter & Barry Keoghan Get Close In Sweet Backstage Embrace

Speculation about Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan's rumored relationship grows every day as the Saltburn star continues to show his support for the "Feather" singer during the Eras Tour.

The latest development comes from a TikTok video shared by a fan from Singapore National Stadium, where Taylor Swift's Eras Tour has taken over for the past several days. The clip captures a sweet moment backstage between Carpenter and Keoghan, with the pair sharing an embrace and swaying together after she gets off stage, per People. They then walked together toward a black SUV as the Banshees of Inisherin actor held onto the singer's shoulders while she waved to fans.

The sweet embrace reminded many fans of a similar one shared between Swift and her NFL tight end boyfriend and Super Bowl champion Travis Kelce, after she notably changed the lyrics to her song "Karma" during a concert to reference him.

The "Nonsense" singer and Academy Award-nominated actor first sparked romance rumors after they were spotted together at an after party following the 2024 Grammy Awards in February. They have since been seen together multiple times, and he has even left a supportive comment on Instagram following a big full-circle moment for Carpenter. Neither have publicly addressed their rumored relationship.