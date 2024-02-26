Barry Keoghan Fuels Sabrina Carpenter Romance Rumors With Sweet Comment

Barry Keoghan is fanning the flames of the rumors surrounding his reported relationship with Sabrina Carpenter with his subtle but sweet reaction to her duet with Taylor Swift.

The "Feather" singer took to Instagram over the weekend to share a video of her singing alongside Swift at one of the Eras Tour shows in Sydney, Australia, after her own opening set was canceled from a weather-related delay, per Entertainment Tonight. Swift invited Carpenter on stage during the acoustic section of her set and the pair performed a mashup of "White Horse" and "Coney Island."

The duet, as well as her serving as one of the opening acts on the tour, is a full-circle moment for Carpenter as she has been a fan of the Midnights singer for years. She even shared a screenshot of an old post from 2009 about her disappointment in not being able to enter a Taylor Swift karaoke contest because she was too young and "had to be 13."

"9 year old Sabrina singing white horse would never see this s--- coming! i love you so so so dearly taylor. always have always will," she captioned her recent post, also thanking Sydney fans for "making me feel so welcome!!"

The post was flooded with excited comments from fans, but one message in particular stood out among the rest. Keoghan showed his sweet support for his rumored girlfriend in the comments, leaving behind a queen emoji depicting a woman wearing a crown.

The "Nonsense" singer and Saltburn star first sparked romance rumors after they were spotted together late last year and have since been seen together multiple times; however, neither have publicly addressed their rumored relationship.