WATCH: Kylie Jenner Shares Sneak Peek Into Blissful Morning Routine
By Logan DeLoye
March 5, 2024
Kylie Jenner gave fans a glimpse into her jam-packed, yet peaceful morning routine featuring playtime, breakfast, workouts, horses, and more on Tuesday, March 5th. The video opens with Jenner stretching in bed in a black Alo Yoga sports bra and matching sweatpants. Following her daily stretches, she heads to the kitchen to make banana pancakes with six-year-old daughter Stormi, and 2-year-old son Aire.
After baking with her little besties, Jenner makes her way to the bathroom to wash her face and hydrate her lips before heading outside for some playtime with a coffee in hand. Jenner and Aire admire their shadows in the grass before spending precious time jumping around on the trampoline together in the sunshine.
From there, Jenner leaves for the gym, showcasing a few workouts before once again switching up locations, this time with her sister Kendall Jenner. The Jenner sisters set off for the horse stables in a white pick-up truck while listening to Morgan Wallen's "Sand In My Boots."
Arriving at the stables, Kylie and Kendall greet their horses, brush their fur and hooves, and saddle up for a ride back to Kylie's house. The blissful morning routine concludes with the 26-year old Kylie Cosmetics founder spraying perfume on her neck to cap a fabulous start to a fabulous day in the life.