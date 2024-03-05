WATCH: Kylie Jenner Shares Sneak Peek Into Blissful Morning Routine

Kylie Jenner gave fans a glimpse into her jam-packed, yet peaceful morning routine featuring playtime, breakfast, workouts, horses, and more on Tuesday, March 5th. The video opens with Jenner stretching in bed in a black Alo Yoga sports bra and matching sweatpants. Following her daily stretches, she heads to the kitchen to make banana pancakes with six-year-old daughter Stormi, and 2-year-old son Aire.

After baking with her little besties, Jenner makes her way to the bathroom to wash her face and hydrate her lips before heading outside for some playtime with a coffee in hand. Jenner and Aire admire their shadows in the grass before spending precious time jumping around on the trampoline together in the sunshine.