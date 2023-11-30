Kylie Jenner Supports Boyfriend Timothée Chalamet At 'Wonka' Premiere

Kylie Jenner flew overseas to support her boyfriend Timothée Chalamet for the London debut of his new film Wonka. According to E News!, The Kardashians star didn't join Chalamet and his costars Olivia Colman and Hugh Grant on the red carpet but she did attend the after-party.

While the couple has not publicly discussed their relationship, they haven't completely shied away from the spotlight. In September, Jenner went viral thanks to a photo of her not-so-casually holding her phone with the screen pointing outwards to show off her lock screen: a selfie of her and Chalamet cuddling.

The lock screen reveal came a week after Jenner and Chalamet attended the 2023 US Open Tennis Championships. On Saturday, September 10th, the pair attended the Final game and were photographed kissing and smiling at each other. This marked their second major outing following their first public appearance at Beyoncé's birthday Renaissance World Tour show at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

In a recent interview with GQ, Chalamet said he wants to keep his personal life private. "This reminds me of that recent South Park episode with the Worldwide Privacy Tour," he joked. "Sometimes, people are going to be hella confused when you say you're trying to live a private life."

Kylie and Timothée's romance rumors started after Kylie was reportedly seen parking in the driveway of Timothée's Beverly Hills home. Soon after, they had a secret date night in Los Angeles at Tito's Taco stand, according to the Daily Mail. The news of their romance came three months after Kylie and Travis Scott, who share two children, Stormi and Aire, decided to end their relationship over the holidays last year.